Rangers manager Jeff Banister said that Fister (knee), who was placed on the disabled list Sunday, would be sidelined for longer than the minimum 10 days, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Fister has already spent time on the DL this season due to a hip issue, so the Rangers will let the right-hander take some time off to recover while he battles another lower-body injury. Thanks to a pair of off days during the upcoming week, the Rangers won't require a replacement for Fister in the rotation until June 19 against the Royals, so look for the team to get by with a four-man rotation for the time being.