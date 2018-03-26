Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Placed on DL

Pomeranz (forearm) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

As expected, Pomeranz will open the season on the DL as he continues to work his way back from a forearm flexor strain. He was able to throw three innings in a minor-league game over the weekend, though it's still unclear how long the southpaw will remain on the shelf for. A clearer timetable for his return should emerge as continues to ramp up his activity. In the meantime, Brian Johnson and Hector Velazquez are expected to open the year in the Red Sox's rotation with Pomeranz and Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) opening the season on the DL.