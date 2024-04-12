Valdez isn't in Boston's lineup for Friday's game against the Angels, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Valdez will take a seat as lefty Reid Detmers prepares to start Friday's series opener. Pablo Reyes will man second base instead while Bobby Dalbec covers the hot corner.
More News
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: On bench against southpaw•
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Homers in win•
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Playing 2B in opener•
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Part of platoon at second base•
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Next up at second base•
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Sitting against lefty•