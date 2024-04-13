Valdez left Saturday's game early due to a left thumb contusion, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Miguel Sano fell on Valdez's left hand while attempting to tag him out during the sixth inning, but Valdez appears to have escaped the incident with minimal damage. It's still possible the Red Sox hold him out of the lineup for a few days in order to allow his thumb to properly heal, though an IL stint seems unlikely.