Valdez was removed from Saturday's game against the Angels with an apparent arm injury, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Valdez tripped while attempting to steal second base, causing Miguel Sano to also fall and land on Valdez's left arm/wrist while attempting to run him down. The 25-year-old second baseman will presumably undergo imaging on his left arm, and the Red Sox should have more information on his status in the near future.
