Valdez (thumb) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

After exiting Saturday's 7-2 win early with a bruised left thumb, Valdez will hit the bench for the series finale. It's unclear whether the injury is actually keeping him out of the lineup, as the lefty-hitting Valdez likely would have been on the bench anyway with a southpaw (Tyler Anderson) on the mound for the Halos. In any case, Pablo Reyes will fill in for Valdez at the keystone.