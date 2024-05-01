Cooper (wrist) isn't in the Red Sox's lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.
Cooper will get a day to recover after taking a pitch off his right wrist during Tuesday's contest. While he sits, Dominic Smith will make his Red Sox debut at first base and bat seventh.
