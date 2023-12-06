The Yankees traded Weissert to the Red Sox on Tuesday alongside Richard Fitts and Nicholas Judice in exchange for Alex Verdugo, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Weissert logged a 4.05 ERA and 1.45 WHIP through 20 innings with the Yankees last season, and he'll now switch sides in one of the most intense rivalries in baseball. As part of one of one of the best bullpens in the majors in 2023, Weissert managed just two holds in 17 appearances. Now with Boston, he may receive more late-game opportunities with a bullpen that ranked closer to the bottom of the AL in ERA last year (4.32).