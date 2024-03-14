Weissert struck out one over a hitless and scoreless relief inning in Wednesday's spring game against the Yankees.

Weissert, who was acquired from the Yankees in the Alex Verdugo trade, has allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven over 5.2 Grapefruit League innings. There are few moving parts as the Red Sox evaluate bullpen arms, and Weissert appears to be on the bubble at this stage. He was added to the bullpen in a roster projection compiled by Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald, who noted Zack Kelly, Chris Murphy, Joe Jacques, Joely Rodriguez and Lucas Luetge as possibilities.