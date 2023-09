Weissert was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

The 28-year-old was sent to Triple-A on Aug. 20 but will rejoin the major-league club with Ian Hamilton (groin) placed on the injured list. Weissert has made seven appearances for the Yankees this season and has allowed four earned runs with a 9:5 K:BB over 8.2 innings.