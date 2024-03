Weissert will make the 2024 Opening Day roster, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Weissert was in danger of being left off the roster as long as Brennan Bernardino was projected to begin the year in the bullpen, but skipper Alex Cora stated Tuesday that Weissert had made the team over Bernardino, who was optioned to Triple-A Worcester. Weissert appeared in 17 games a season ago for the Yankees, posting a 4.05 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 22 punchouts across 20 innings.