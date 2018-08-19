Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Takes first loss of season in spot start
Velazquez (7-1) took the loss Sunday against the Rays, allowing one run on three hits and three walks through four innings. He struck out two.
Making a spot start for the injured Chris Sale (shoulder), Velazquez held his own and limited the damage to a second-inning solo homer before handing the ball off to Brandon Workman prior to the fifth frame. The Red Sox failed to provide any run support, leaving Velazquez on the hook for his first loss of the season, but the 29-year-old pitched well enough to earn another spot start down the line should an opportunity arise. He owns a solid 2.74 ERA across 65.2 innings this season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Could work up to five innings•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Tentatively scheduled to start Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Musters 2.2 frames in start•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Confirmed as starter in nightcap•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: May start Game 2 of Saturday's twin bill•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Needed in relief Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...