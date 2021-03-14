Velazquez (COVID-19 protocols) made his Grapefruit League debut Sunday, tossing a scoreless ninth inning in the Astros' 5-0 win over the Nationals. He struck out two and worked around a hit and a walk.

Velazquez missed a handful of workouts while waiting to clear COVID-19 protocols, but his brief absence from camp shouldn't affect his readiness for Opening Day. Even so, the 32-year-old is on the outside looking in for a spot in the Houston bullpen due to his status as a non-roster invitee.