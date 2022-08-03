Red Sox manager Alex Cora acknowledged Wednesday that Bradley has moved into a reserve role after the team acquired Tommy Pham from the Reds earlier this week, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Bradley, who is out of the lineup Wednesday in Houston for the third game in a row, may occasionally pick up starts against right-handed pitching, but his main value to the Red Sox moving forward will likely come as a late-inning defensive replacement. Pham, Jarren Duran and Alex Verdugo will form the Red Sox's outfield alignment from left to right in most games when all three are available.