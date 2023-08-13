Rodriguez was shut down from throwing due to recurring pain in his right hip, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez has been on the injured list since the end of July, and manager Alex Cora said there's a chance Rodriguez's setback could keep him sidelined for the rest of the season. A clearer return timeline should emerge as Rodriguez recovers, but he will not be pitching in games anytime soon.
