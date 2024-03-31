Rodriguez blew the save Saturday night in the 10th inning of the Red Sox loss to the Mariners, pitching because Kenley Jansen was unavailable due to a tight back, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Rodriguez was able to retire just one batter, allowing the inherited runner along with two of his own to score while giving up two hits. Teammates Chris Martin, Greg Weissert and Isaiah Campbell had already pitched in the game. If Jansen goes on the IL, Martin would likely get first dibs on closing, not Rodriguez.