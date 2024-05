Rodriguez cleared waivers Wednesday and was sent outright to Triple-A Worcester, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Rodriguez was designated for assignment Sunday after posting a 6.55 ERA and 1.55 WHIP across 11 innings with the Red Sox. The 32-year-old southpaw will now officially remain with the organization, but he will not have the benefit of a 40-man roster spot and will likely need to show significant improvement in the minors before getting another shot in Boston.