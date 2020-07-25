Peraza went 4-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored during Friday's 13-2 win over the Orioles.

Peraza was Boston's most productive hitter against the Orioles, leading the team in hits and being one of four players to drive two or more runs in. Peraza hit just .239 in 376 at-bats for the Reds in 2019, but it's undeniable that he got off to an impressive debut as a Red Sox.