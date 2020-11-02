Ockimey re-signed Monday with the Red Sox on a minor-league contract, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Boston included Ockimey in its 60-man player pool this season, but the 25-year-old didn't receive a promotion to the 28-man active roster at any point during the 60-game campaign. Assuming minor-league baseball is able to hold a season in 2021, Ockimey should be a regular in the Triple-A Pawtucket lineup.
