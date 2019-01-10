Red Sox's Josh Ockimey: Invited to MLB spring training
Ockimey received an invitation to major-league spring training Thursday.
The first base prospect put up another solid season in 2018, posting a .245/.356/.455 slash line with 20 home runs and 71 RBI between Double-A and Triple-A. Ockimey only spent 27 games at Triple-A, however, and he's much younger than many players in the league, so without a clear path to playing time in Boston, he seems to be ticketed for more time at Pawtucket barring an injury to any of the Red Sox's regulars.
