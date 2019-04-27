Ockimey went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and five RBI for Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday.

Ockimey, 23, has dropped several spots on prospect lists since the Red Sox drafted him in 2014. So much so that no team selected him last winter when Boston exposed him to the Rule 5 draft. Ockimey is a pull-heavy hitter that sees a lot of shifts and needs to adjust. He struggled in his first exposure to Triple-A last season and continued to scuffle in the Arizona Fall League. Ockimey has turned it around early in 2019 and is hitting .250 with 11 extra-base hits, including five home runs, along with a .617 slugging percentage in 19 games. The 23-year-old will need to sustain his production over the course of the season for the Red Sox to consider adding him to the 40-man roster.