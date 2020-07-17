Ockimey was added to Boston's 60-player pool Friday.
The 24-year-old is a late addition to summer training and will provide roster depth at first base for the Red Sox. Ockimey, formerly a highly-regarded prospect, spent last season at Triple-A Pawtucket and had a .204/.353/.459 slash line with 25 home runs and 139 strikeouts in 122 games.
