Red Sox's Josh Ockimey: Twelve home runs at Triple-A
Ockimey has a 1.004 OPS and 12 home runs through 41 games for Triple-A Pawtucket.
Ockimey was once a highly regarded first base prospect, but he's dropped off the map since showing little against advanced pitching. After being left off the 40-man roster and being snubbed in last winter's Rule 5 draft, Ockimey has used that as fuel to prove talent evaluators were wrong, he told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. Ockimey is hitting just .236, but his splits against right-handers (.303/.488/.742) suggest he could still be a major-league contributor as a platoon first baseman/DH.
