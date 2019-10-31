Osich was claimed off waivers by the Red Sox on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 31-year-old made 57 appearances in his first season with the White Sox, recording a 4.66 ERA but allowing a career-worst 15 home runs over 67.2 innings. He'll hope to find a role in Boston's bullpen after showing some promising signs in 2019 despite some struggles to limit home runs.