Barnes (3-3) took the loss by allowing two runs on three hits in a third of an inning to the White Sox on Wednesday.

Barnes blew his second straight save opportunity when Jose Abreu took a poorly located 97-mph fastball over the Green Monster in left for a two-run home run. The back end of the bullpen is turning into Boston's biggest vulnerability. They've blown 16 save chances, six by Barnes. The outing highlighted an alarming trend for Barnes, who pitched for a second straight day. When pitching on zero days rest, Barnes has a 10.39 ERA. He has a 2.13 ERA in all other outings.