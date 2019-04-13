Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Earns another hold
Barnes earned his second hold of the season Friday night, coming on to get the final out of the seventh inning.
Barnes had the rare one-out, two-strikeout appearance, as the first batter he struck out reached on a wild pitch. More importantly, he came into the game in the seventh and Ryan Brasier got the save, thanks to Tyler Thornburg giving up two runs in the ninth. Barnes still could get save chances in more conventional situations, but it's clear that when the Red Sox want to use the "ace reliever" concept in earlier innings, they'll turn to Barnes.
