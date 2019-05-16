Barnes allowed one hit and three inherited runners to score over two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning victory over the Rockies.

Barnes came on as a fireman in the seventh inning after Eduardo Rodriguez loaded the bases with none out and was unable to douse the threat. He expended 26 pitches over two strong innings the previous night but did not have the same curveball Wednesday. Barnes was tagged with a third blown save, which can happen when a manager uses a closer in a high-leverage spot during the middle of an inning.