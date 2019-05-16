Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Tagged with blown save
Barnes allowed one hit and three inherited runners to score over two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning victory over the Rockies.
Barnes came on as a fireman in the seventh inning after Eduardo Rodriguez loaded the bases with none out and was unable to douse the threat. He expended 26 pitches over two strong innings the previous night but did not have the same curveball Wednesday. Barnes was tagged with a third blown save, which can happen when a manager uses a closer in a high-leverage spot during the middle of an inning.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Prospect parade continues
Another round of prospect callups leads the way in our latest look at the waiver wire, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...