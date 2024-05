Romero (back) has gone 7-for-27 (.259 average) with three extra-base hits and one walk in six games since being reinstated from High-A Greenville's 7-day injured list May 14.

Romero opened the season on the IL while completing his rehab for the lower-back injuries that cost him time during the 2023 campaign. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on May 7 and played in three games before getting the green light to rejoin Greenville.