Romero is on the injured list at High-A Greenville as he continues his rehabilitation from lower-back issues that cost him time in 2023, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Romero shouldn't miss too much time, according to Callis. A first-round pick in 2022, Romero struggled at all three stops last year and would likely spend most, or all of his age-20 season at High-A once healthy.