Romero (undisclosed) went 4-for-8 with two home runs, a double and eight RBI in two games for Double-A Portland since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Friday.

The nature of Romero's injury remains a mystery, but he was cleared to return to action for Portland after a three-week hiatus. The 21-year-old infielder owns a .260/.341/.507 slash line with seven home runs and three stolen bases over 168 plate appearances at Portland this season.