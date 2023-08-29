High-A Greenville placed Romero on its 7-day injured list Aug. 19 with a lower-back strain, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Romero had just been promoted from Single-A Salem on Aug. 15 before suffering the injury in his third game with Greenville on Aug. 17, when his back appeared to seize up on him as he made a throw across the diamond. The shortstop previously missed the first two and a half months of the season with a back injury and could be headed for an extended absence again, though Speier relays that the 19-year-old is expected to avoid surgery. Romero has compiled a .214/.294/.286 slash line with no home runs and two stolen bases over 34 games between three different levels in 2023.