The Red Sox acquired Uwasawa from the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Topkin says Uwasawa triggered an assignment clause in his minor-league contract. That suggests the Red Sox plan to add him to the major-league roster, although that hasn't officially been done yet. Uwasawa held a 13.03 ERA this spring but posted a 2.96 ERA across 170 innings during his last season in Japan in 2023.