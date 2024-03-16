Uwasawa allowed one run across four innings while striking out three and walking one in Friday's Grapefruit League game against Baltimore.

The Rays are dealing with injuries in the rotation, leaving them shorthanded to start the regular season. Uwasawa is one of the potential options to see an increased role, but he struggled to make a case for himself in three outings so far this spring by allowing 13 earned runs across 5.2 frames. However, he was much improved Friday and noted that he rushed less thanks to his increased level of comfort with the pitch clock, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Uwasawa still likely isn't a favorite to open the campaign in the rotation, but he may be able to secure a roster spot as a reliever.