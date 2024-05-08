The Red Sox will option Uwasawa to Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Uwasawa will be pushed off the big-league roster with Nick Pivetta (elbow) in line to return from the IL on Wednesday. Uwasawa has performed well during his first MLB stint, giving up just one earned run across four innings, though he has not found the same success while in Triple-A. The 30-year-old may still return to Boston later this season if the Red Sox find themselves in need of a fresh arm capable of pitching multiple innings out of the bullpen.