The Red Sox moved Pivetta to the bullpen, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Decisions needed to be made, as the Red Sox operated with a six-man for the past week with a seventh, Garrett Whitlock (elbow), on the way. The first domino was Pivetta, who was in the bullpen for Wednesday's win over Seattle. He will throw in a multi-inning relief role once he's ready to pitch after tossing 98 pitches Tuesday. Pivetta's 6.30 ERA over eight starts made him a logical choice. Tanner Houck could be joining him soon.
