Pivetta (elbow) is pencilled in to make a rehab start Thursday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

He threw 50 pitches in a live batting practice session Saturday, so Pivetta may only need one rehab outing before rejoining the big-league rotation. If he does return after Thursday's rehab start, Pivetta would line up to start in the two-game series in Atlanta on either May 8 or May 9.