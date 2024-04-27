Pivetta (elbow) is pencilled in to make a rehab start Thursday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
He threw 50 pitches in a live batting practice session Saturday, so Pivetta may only need one rehab outing before rejoining the big-league rotation. If he does return after Thursday's rehab start, Pivetta would line up to start in the two-game series in Atlanta on either May 8 or May 9.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Throws 50-pitch session•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Throwing live batting practice•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Will make rehab start•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Throws bullpen Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Set for bullpen session Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Not on mound yet•