Pivetta (elbow) allowed four runs on three hits and four walks while striking out five over three-plus innings for Triple-A Worcester on Thursday.

Pivetta threw 62 pitches in the first and possibly only start while on a rehab assignment. He ran into immediate trouble, walking the first two batters of the game then giving up three straight singles. He settled in after that, retiring the next nine batters, before he was pulled following another two walks to lead off the fourth inning. "Repertoire felt good, just wasn't throwing a ton of strikes," Pivetta told Tommy Cassell of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette. "I have some mechanical adjustments to work on but we'll be fine." Red Sox manager Alex Cora previously indicated Pivetta would need just one rehab start, and if that's the case, the right-hander is on schedule for next week's two-game set against Atlanta on Tuesday or Wednesday.