Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Pivetta (elbow) could rejoin the rotation next week during the team's May 7-8 series in Atlanta, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Pivetta is slated to make a rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on Thursday and it sounds like that should be the only one his asked to make before he rejoins the Red Sox' rotation. The right-hander has been on the shelf since early April with a right elbow flexor strain. Pivetta was excellent before getting hurt, allowing just one run with a 13:1 K:BB over 11 frames in his first two starts.