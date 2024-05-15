Pivetta came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Rays, allowing two runs on four hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The right-hander generated an impressive 32 called or swinging strikes among his 81 pitches, but both runs off Pivetta came on solo shots by Josh Lowe and Randy Arozarena, with the latter chasing him from the game one out short of his second quality start of the season. Pivetta has served up five homers in two starts since coming off the IL, a worrisome trend, but he'll carry a 3.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 22:2 K:BB through 20.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road this weekend in St. Louis.