Pivetta (2-3) took a loss Saturday against the Brewers, yielding five runs on seven hits and three walks over just 3.1 innings. He notched three strikeouts.

Pivetta struck out two in a 1-2-3 first inning, but it was a struggled after that. He managed to escape a bases loaded situation in the second inning, but in the third the Brewers had six straight runners reach base (five via hits) with two outs and scored five runs. Pivetta has now had two great outings but also two duds since coming back from the injured list. If there's a positive to take away from this one it's that he didn't give up a home run after he surrendered six in his last three starts.