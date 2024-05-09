Pivetta (1-2) took the loss Wednesday against Atlanta, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out one over four innings.

Pivetta got off to a rough start, allowing back-to-back home runs with two outs in the first inning to put the Red Sox in an early 4-0 hole. The right-hander would allow another long ball in the third, the second homer from Marcell Ozuna on the night, and would only make it through four frames while surrendering a season-high five runs. The seven hits and three home runs allowed also marked season highs for the veteran. He'll look to get back on track next week when Boson takes on the Rays at home.