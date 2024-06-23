Pivetta took a no-decision Saturday against Cincinnati, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five batters over 4.1 innings.
All three of the runs allowed by Pivetta came via the long ball -- Spencer Steer tagged him for a two-run homer in the first inning, and Elly De La Cruz launched a solo shot in the third. Pivetta didn't damage his ERA too dramatically, but he exited after 4.1 innings after racking up 96 pitches. It was the third time over his past six starts that he's failed to complete five frames, though the right-hander also has a pair of seven-inning quality starts during that span.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Wins with quality start•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Struggles early in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Dominant vs. Atlanta•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Fans nine batters in defeat•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Roughed up by Milwaukee•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Efficient in earning second win•