Pivetta took a no-decision Saturday against Cincinnati, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five batters over 4.1 innings.

All three of the runs allowed by Pivetta came via the long ball -- Spencer Steer tagged him for a two-run homer in the first inning, and Elly De La Cruz launched a solo shot in the third. Pivetta didn't damage his ERA too dramatically, but he exited after 4.1 innings after racking up 96 pitches. It was the third time over his past six starts that he's failed to complete five frames, though the right-hander also has a pair of seven-inning quality starts during that span.