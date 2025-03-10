Pivetta tossed three scoreless innings in a Cactus League game against San Francisco on Sunday, allowing one hit and issuing one walk while striking out three batters.

Pivetta breezed through his second appearance this spring, giving up just one hit (a double by Willy Adames). The veteran righty has been impressive in his first two Cactus League starts, hurling 5.2 scoreless frames while posting a 7:2 K:BB. Pivetta is penciled in as the Padres' fourth starter after signing with the organization on four-year deal in mid-February.