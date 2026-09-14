Pivetta did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks over four innings against the Giants. He struck out five.

Pivetta was mostly solid, with his lone blemish being a two-run homer surrendered to Andrew Knizner in the second inning. Making just his second start back from a right flexor strain dating back to mid-April, the right-hander was lifted at 69 pitches (46 strikes) and fell short of qualifying for the win. In 25 innings (six starts), the 33-year-old owns a 2-2 record with a 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 31:6 K:BB. Pivetta is tentatively scheduled to pitch Friday against the Marlins.