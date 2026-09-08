Pivetta (2-2) earned the win over Washington on Monday, allowing two hits and striking out two batters over five scoreless innings.

Pivetta missed nearly five months of MLB action and logged just three minor-league rehab appearances after landing on the IL in mid-April due to a right flexor strain, so his workload was limited to 63 pitches in his return. Nonetheless, the veteran righty was able to go deep enough to notch a victory, as he allowed the Nationals to put only two runners on base. Pivetta ended the outing on a high note by retiring the final seven batters he faced, and about the only detail that wasn't positive from a fantasy perspective is that he notched only two punchouts (and just one whiff). The Padres are battling for a wild-card spot in the NL, so the team doesn't figure to hold Pivetta back too much, though it's likely he'll need a few more starts to ramp up to a full workload. He's next scheduled to take the mound this weekend in San Francisco.