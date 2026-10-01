Pivetta didn't factor in the decision in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Cubs on Wednesday. He allowed one run on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks over 3.1 innings.

The right-hander wasn't particularly sharp as he threw just 36 of 66 pitches for strikes, but all three hits he gave up were singles as he limited Chicago to a single run. Pivetta missed most of the season after suffering a flexor strain in mid-April, but he returned from the IL in early September and posted a 1.45 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 18:2 K:BB across four starts to close out the regular season. He now tentatively lines up to take the mound in the NLDS versus the Brewers, potentially in Game 3 on Tuesday.