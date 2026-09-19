Pivetta (3-2) allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings to earn the win over the Marlins on Friday.

Pivetta has given up just three runs over 14 innings since he returned from a right flexor strain. The lone run on his line Friday came on an Agustin Ramirez homer in the third inning. Pivetta is at a 3.30 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 35:7 K:BB across 30 innings over seven starts in the majors this season. He is lined up to make his last regular-season start on the road versus the Dodgers next week.