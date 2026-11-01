The Padres declined Pivetta's $14 million option for 2027 on Saturday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Pivetta endured an injury-plagued campaign in 2026, as he pitched in only eight regular-season games due to a right flexor strain. The veteran hurler did return for the end of the campaign and looked great in September, recording a 1.45 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 18:2 K:BB over 18.2 innings across four starts. Pivetta also started two postseason contests, allowing three runs across 7.2 frames while registering an 8:2 K:BB in those outings. Despite the promising finish to the campaign, the Padres opted not to pick up Pivetta's option for 2027, perhaps due in part to the fact that the right-hander would have then had an $18 million player option for 2028. San Diego could still look to re-sign Pivetta on a different deal, though he should draw multiple suitors in free agency given the desirability of reliable starting pitching.