Pivetta (1-1) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on six hits and three walks over three innings as the Padres were bounced 7-1 by the Cubs. He struck out four.

After dazzling 2025 debut Sunday against Atlanta, Pivetta crashed back to earth in this one, tossing 44 of 76 pitches for strikes before getting the hook. The right-hander has never been known for his consistency and has never finished a season with an ERA below 4.00, so a quick correction shouldn't have been surprising. Pivetta will take a 2.70 ERA and 8:3 K:BB through 10 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Rockies.