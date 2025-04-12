Pivetta (2-1) earned the win Friday against the Rockies after allowing three hits and one walk in seven scoreless innings. He struck out 10.

Two of the three hits were doubles off the bat of Kyle Farmer, but Pivetta was still able to cruise Friday while not allowing a runner to even reach third base. The right-hander now boasts a 1.59 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB over 17 frames, although he's been particularly dominant at home with an active 14-inning scoreless streak at Petco Park. Pivetta draws a difficult test to his home success against the Cubs in his next projected start, which is tentatively set for the middle of next week.